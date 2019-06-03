* Matt and Nick put their fists together a la The Shield, then look over at Jon Moxley. Moxley just smacks his forehead with a look of confusion and walks off.

* Mrs. Matt questions Matt and Nick about being friendly with Moxley at Double or Nothing, despite Moxley attacking Kenny Omega after the main event. Matt and Nick just remember celebrating and don't recall that happening, at first. Once they realize what happened to Kenny, Matt asks Nick if they could just cut out the last few seconds of Being the Elite, Nick says "No, the episode is already live." The two sit around for awhile thinking about how awkward this clip will be.

* Both Librarians come face-to-face and mimic each other's movements.

* Jebailey trains for Michael Nakazawa, who he'll face in a Hardcore Match at Fyter Fest. He says "Michael Nakazawa" over and over while Matt watches on.

* Luchasaurus asks some historical questions with Jungle Boy sitting on his shoulders. Luchasaurus asks what year America gained its independence. Referee Rick Knox says 1776, Luchasaurus "corrects" him that it was 1993 when Lux Luger slammed Yokozuna, and claims he's right because, "I have a Master's Degree."

* BTE Mailbag: Scorpio Sky was asked who came up with the idea for SCU? Sky says Nick Jackson came up with the name when they were on the road going from show to show. They already had the group planned, but needed a name. Christopher Daniels wasn't a fan at first because there was already a website with the same name that covered pro wrestling in Southern California. Despite Daniels trying to come up with different names, they got the okay from the site and went with SoCal Uncensored. Brandon Cutler was asked how it felt to be offered two AEW contracts and also the first wrestler to walk down for an AEW match? Cutler responded it was a whirlwind and was so happy to be able to take care of his family. He continued that he was grateful to be the first to walk to the ring.

* Matt and Nick give thanks Cracker Barrel, who provided catering for Double or Nothing.

* Joey Ryan is working out in the gym with five pound dumbbells. MJF walks in and realizes he knows Ryan, "You're Rick Rude, if he was a backyarder." MJF makes fun of Ryan some more and asks if he hung out with some blonde girl (who could probably lift more than him). Ryan says, "Man, I'm getting bullied and I don't even work there." We see a clip of Ryan saying he decided to stay an indie wrestler and not sign with anyone.

* Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian in a hotel room. Kazarian goes to tell a story, but Daniels' phone rings and it's CIMA. Daniels says CIMA wants another match, a singles match against Daniels.