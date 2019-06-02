Two years ago The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Marty Scurll, Cody and Brandi Rhodes invaded RAW with a Bullet Club block party. The group appeared outside of Citzens Bank Arena in Ontario after doing a signing, and shot scenes for their Being the Elite series.

The fallout from that day included WWE sending a cease and desist letter to the group to stop using the "Too Sweet" hand gesture that WWE claimed ownership of through its purchase of WCW. The letter threatened legal action for damages up to $150,000 per item.

Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs was also released shortly after due to taking a selfie with the group during their event.

Yesterday, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks tweeted out a photo from that day when the group posed around their limo. In the background was one of WWE's trucks and it just so happened to have Jon Moxley on the side of it. That scene can also be seen in the video above.

After finishing up with WWE in April, Moxley debuted for AEW at last weekend's Double or Nothing PPV. His in-ring debut will be at AEW Fyter Fest on June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida where he'll face Joey Janela.