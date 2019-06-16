Back in February at AAA Rey de Reyes, The Young Bucks defeated Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Matt and Nick Jackson then retained them against Pentagon and Fenix at last month's AEW Double or Nothing.

The two teams will meet again for the titles tonight in Mexico at AAA Verano de Escandalo. The show will stream live at 5 pm CT on AAA's Twitch channel and AAA's Twitch English channel.

Nick Jackson wrote to the challengers in Spanish, "Hey, fellas. We headed to Mexico to kick your ass like we did in Vegas. After we beat you, we'll remove your masks to reveal your true identity. I love you, bye."

AAA also held an event last night and the luchablog Twitter account noted the English commentary said Cody Rhodes would be on tonight's show, as well. Luchablog wrote, "AAA English commentary started the show and ended the show by saying Cody Rhodes will be on Verano de Escandalo and teased other surprised from AEW. Hasn't been mentioned by Cody or AEW yet, so not sure if they gave away a surprise or miscommunication."

Below is the card for tonight's event.

* Lady Shani (c) vs. Keyra vs. Chik Tormenta (AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)

* Faby Apache vs. El Hijo del Tirantes

* Las Fresas Salvajes (Mamba and Máximo) vs. Australian Suicide and Sammy Guevara

* Laredo Kid and Taya vs. Daga and Tessa Blanchard

* Aero Star, Pagano and Puma King vs. Chessman, Killer Kross and Monster Clown (with Scarlett Bordeaux)

* El Hijo del Vikingo, La Parka and Myzteziz Jr. vs. Los Mercenarios (La Hiedra, Rey Escorpión and Texano Jr.)

* The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

* Psycho Clown and Rey Wagner vs. Blue Demon Jr. and Taurus

