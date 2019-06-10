- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the best impersonations of Vince McMahon.

- WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo turns 25 years old today while former NXT Superstar Kishan Raftaar turns 31.

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will feature a WrestleMania 35 rematch as The Revival challenges RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. As seen below, Ryder and Hawkins addressed The Revival after retaining over The Usos and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at Sunday's WWE live event in Fresno, CA.

"Revival, you guys have a huge opportunity on RAW," Ryder said. "But we, we have an even bigger opportunity. We have a chance to prove that our win over you guys at WrestleMania was no fluke. We have a chance to prove exactly why are are still here, and why we are the RAW Tag Team Champions. We'll prove it to the entire WWE Universe, we'll prove it to The Revival, we'll prove it to Shane McMahon, we'll prove it to the entire McMahon Family. We've worked too damn hard for too damn long to lose these."

Hawkins added, "Look Revival, all you guys do is moan and complain and quit, OK? Bring the 'Best In the World' Shane McMahon, bring the 'Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre. Stack the deck against Hawkins and Ryder, because you know what? Nothing for us has ever come easy, and that's jut the way we like it."