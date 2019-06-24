- WWE posted this video of Universal Champion Seth Rollins hanging out with 11 year old Wish Kid Lizzy from Make-A-Wish, while backstage at last week's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- WWE Producer Adam Pearce turns 41 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Jessamyn Duke turns 33.

- Andrade and Zelina Vega were not booked for Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view but Vega took to Twitter before the show and delivered a message to the naysayers.

"I'm everything you'll never be. Try as you might sucias, we are unbreakable and the future is #tranquilo," Vega wrote.

Vega and Andrade returned to TV on last week's SmackDown after having a few weeks off due to the passing of Andrade's mother. They should be back this week to continue the new feud with Apollo Crews.

