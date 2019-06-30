It was announced today first by Court Bauer and then later confirmed by MLW that South American Luchador Zenshi has signed with Major League Wrestling.

Zenshi will be making his MLW debut on July 6 in Chicago at the Cicero Stadium. The July 6 event will be a Major League Wrestling: Fusion TV taping for beIn SPORTS. The card so far for the event includes:

* Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (World Heavyweight Title Match)

* Los Parks vs. Dr. Wagner Jr and Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr

* Hart Foundation (c) vs. The Dynasty (Ladder Match for the Tag Team Titles)

* Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (National Openweight Title Match)

* The Von Erichs vs. Contra Unit (Unsanctioned Match)

* Mance Warner vs. Bestia 666 (Death Match)

* Myron Reed vs. Rey Horus

He's been lighting up Chile, Peru and Mexico grabbing belts and now he comes to @MLW July 6th in Chicago. Once you experience @TheAerialArtist you'll never forget it. The new MLW signee is going to shake up the middleweight division. #ZenLucha pic.twitter.com/VYAGC2he9O — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 30, 2019