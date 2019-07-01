WWE has announced that tonight's RAW from Dallas will feature Alexa Bliss hosting "A Moment of Bliss" with guest Nikki Cross.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show from the American Airlines Center:

* Nikki Cross on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

* More build on the road to WWE Extreme Rules

