WWE has announced that tonight's RAW from Dallas will feature Alexa Bliss hosting "A Moment of Bliss" with guest Nikki Cross.
tonight's RAW at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show from the American Airlines Center:
* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match
* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
* More build on the road to WWE Extreme Rules
Below is WWE's teaser for tonight's segment with Cross and Bliss:
Nikki Cross is tonight's guest on "A Moment of Bliss"
Less than a week after Nikki Cross earned Alexa Bliss a SmackDown Women's Championship rematch against Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules, The Goddess invites her new friend to her popular talk show, "A Moment of Bliss," tonight on Raw in Dallas.
What questions might Little Miss Bliss have planned for Nikki, who remains intent on appeasing Alexa despite the warnings of her fellow Superstars?