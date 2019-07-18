- AEW has just released this recap video for last Saturday's Fight for the Fallen event from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

- B/R Live now has AEW's All Out pay-per-view listed for $49.99 with a start time of 8pm ET on Saturday, August 31. FITE TV has not listed the event yet for viewers outside of Canada and the United States. All Out will take place from a sold out Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.

All Out matches announced as of this writing are Best Friends vs. The Dark Order with the winners receiving a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament, Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears, AAA World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers vs. The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match with the titles on the line, Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion.

- Despite the elbow injury that MJF suffered at Fight for the Fallen last weekend, he and Cody Rhodes are teaming up to face Daga and Taurus at tonight's AAA Conquista Total Gira event, which will air on Twitch. Cody tweeted a photo of the two after their workout today, seen below.

On a related note, MJF and Cody have been announced for C4 Wrestling's Fighting Back 9 benefit event on Friday, August 16 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. They will be facing TDT that night. Cody and MJF tweeted on the match, also seen below.

