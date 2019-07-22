TNT has launched a new Twitter page for All Elite Wrestling at @AEWonTNT. They are also on Instagram.
The account is teasing a big announcement to come soon, perhaps details on the weekly AEW TNT TV show.
The Young Bucks appear in a new promotional video, also seen below, and they tell fans to watch out for a big announcement.
Stay tuned for more information on what's to come.
We've got big news coming VERY soon. #AreYouElite pic.twitter.com/4qCxhISRhG— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 22, 2019
All Aboard. #AreYouElite https://t.co/UA9wDUVmOy— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 22, 2019