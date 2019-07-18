As noted, it was revealed in the first episode of AEW's "Road to All Out" series that Shawn Spears has brought on WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard as his manager, ahead of the match with Cody Rhodes on August 31. You can see the episode above.
AEW just sent us a press release to announce that Spears has secured the former Four Horseman as his Exclusive Advisor in AEW. It was noted that Blanchard has signed a multi-show contract with AEW and Spears.
Below is the full announcement, featuring comments from AEW President and CEO Tony Khan:
Shawn Spears Secures Wrestling Legend Tully Blanchard as Exclusive Advisor in AEW
(July 18, 2019) – During last night's episode of AEW's "The Road to All Out," Shawn Spears unveiled the ace up his sleeve in the form of legendary wrestling villain Tully Blanchard. Effective immediately, Blanchard has entered into a multi-show agreement with Spears and AEW.
Blanchard, a second generation star who is widely considered one of the most notorious and treacherous wrestlers of all time, was a member of the world renowned Four Horsemen, the NWA World Television Champion and holder of multiple tag team titles.
"Shawn Spears' new advisor Tully Blanchard is a legendary retired wrestler and a canny tactician known worldwide for his vicious streak and penchant for chicanery," said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. "Given the challenge that Shawn has issued to Cody for a match at ALL OUT as well as the long, bitter history between Tully and the Rhodes family, plus Shawn's recent behavior in AEW, it appears that Tully Blanchard has a great deal of influence over Shawn's intents and actions. This indicates that going forward Shawn Spears will be one of the most feared and unpredictable wrestlers in AEW."