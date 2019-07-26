- Scarlett Bordeaux, Kip Sabian, Darby Allin, Private Party, The Best Friends and Marko Stunt have all been added to Starrcast during AEW All Out weekend in Chicago. You can get more details at Starrcast.com.

- AEW stars Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Hangman Adam Page, Brandi Rhodes, MJF, Britt Baker, Jungle Boy and Nyla Rose have been announced for the Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea: Part Deux cruise. The sophomore voyage from the original sold-out adventure Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea is scheduled to sail from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on January 20 – January 24, 2020. With less than 50 cabins left, guests can utilize the cruise's flexible payment plans. For more information, visit chrisjerichocruise.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9174 between the hours of 10AM ET and 6PM ET. All booked guests will be treated to a special photo opportunity with Chris Jericho and their cabinmates.

Superstars previously announced include Jericho, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Fozzy, Cruise Host Brad Williams, Guest Cruise Director Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Booker T, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff and many others.

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined activists in Hawaii on Wednesday to protest a giant $1.4 billion telescope project underway on their highest island, Mauna Kea.

"At the heart of any matter, is where the truth lies. Truth is, these people - our people - are the backbone and spirit of Hawaii and our culture," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "They are willing to die here to protect this very sacred land we stand on.

"This is not about stopping the progress of science. I'll always be an advocate for science advancement, but not at the expense of human beings who are hurting. When we lead with empathy, we make progress thru humanity. I remain optimistic our leaders will do right by the people. Because in the end, that's really the only thing that matters - people. #MaunaKea"

tuckarundo contributed to this article.