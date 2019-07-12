AEW Fight for the Fallen will take place tomorrow from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7:30 pm ET for The Buy In pre-show, the main card begins at 8:15 pm ET. The event will stream for free on B/R Live.

Tomorrow's card will feature Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega takes on CIMA, and Allie vs. Brandi Rhodes. Chris Jericho will also make an appearance. Below is the full lineup.

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian

Britt Baker vs. TBA

Bea Priestley vs. TBA

Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

The Buy In

MJF, Shawn Spears, and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin, and Jimmy Havoc

"The Librarian" Peter Avalon (with "The Librarian" Leva Bates) vs. Sonny Kiss

Chris Jericho scheduled to appear.