AEW Fyter Fest went down last Saturday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida with Jon Moxley defeating Joey Janela in an Unsanctioned Match to close out the show.

The event streamed for free on B/R Live where 140,000 people (average minute rating) tuned in to watch, according to this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio. The event drew 4,200 paid fans, with about 5,000 total in the building.

Dave Meltzer also reported 350,000 people in total (not counting people twice) checked in at some point live to see what was going on. Because this one was free, people were more likely to come in and out, compared to a PPV where most are going to stick around the entire time after spending money on it.

Meltzer also estimated about 300,000 new subscribers signed up for B/R Live in advance of Fyter Fest. The initial goal was said to be around 110,000 sign-ups.

Last month's AEW Double or Nothing was on PPV for $50 in the States and reportedly drew between 99,000-113,000 buys.

AEW Fight for the Fallen is up next on July 13 at Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida and will also stream for free on B/R Live in the States and Canada. The price tag is $12.99 or £8.99 in the UK.