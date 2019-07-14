After last night's AEW Fight for the Fallen, AEW President Tony Khan took part in a media scrum. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Khan about when we should expect to hear some announcements about not only venues for the weekly TV show, but what night it will air on TNT. AEW is scheduled to begin airing live on TNT in the fall.

In short, Khan said all of that information should come out before AEW All Out in Chicago on August 31.

"It won't be that long, it's coming, it's coming," Khan said. "There will definitely be announcements soon and I would say, we've got a lot to do before All Out. ... I would say well before All Out. I can't give an exact date, but certainly before All Out, but we're really focusing on getting to All Out. Along the way, I'll definitely have more information."

Along with that line of thinking, Hausman then asked if there was a time frame for when the actual night will be announced for AEW airing on TNT. Although not officially confirmed, speculation is Wednesday night will be the day as to avoid direct competition with WWE (RAW on Mondays and SmackDown on Fridays) and TNT's NBA schedule (Tuesday/Thursday). Khan again said that information will be known by August 31.

"Yeah, we'll definitely make an announcement before All Out of the night and some dates, it will be really exciting," Khan responded. "Hopefully, announce what we're going to do. A really big debut showed planned and after that I'm really excited because I think there's been a void for a long time. The interest we've done and the business we're doing shows there's a real, genuine demand for our product and that there is a demand for wrestling with these kind of production values, this caliber of wrestling, the focus on wrestling, and this kind of mindset we have for it. People questioned if there was enough audience to sustain a major league, high-production value, second wrestling company, nationally, weekly. I think we've shown there is, there isn't any question now. We made a big gamble and I think it's going to pay off."

You can listen to Tony Khan's full comments above.

