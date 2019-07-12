- As seen above, AEW has released the opening video for Saturday's Fight for the Fallen event.

- AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes will wrestle her first match for the company at Fight for the Fallen on Saturday, against Allie. Rhodes took to Twitter and said she's ready.

"I've shifted my focus from cutting @AllieImpact down, to building myself up. I'm beat and bruised from training. Im exhausted from running miles and miles in the dog day heat and my head hurts from studying her past matches. All worth it. Ready for Saturday," Rhodes wrote.

- We noted before how Dr. Britt Baker has been announced for a match at Fight for the Fallen, but her opponent was not confirmed. It was then announced that Bea Priestley will be making her AEW debut at the show, leading to speculation on Baker vs. Bea taking place. That match has not been officially announced but Baker took to Twitter and posted the following to hype her return to the AEW ring:

"Thinkin some more @AEWrestling ladies need their teeth kicked in soon?," she wrote.