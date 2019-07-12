As seen below, AEW has released the first look at the stage and set for tomorrow's Fight for the Fallen event.

AEW's third event will take place from Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. The outdoor music venue is connected to TIAA Bank Field, home to the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, and it shares space with an indoor practice field for the team. Shahid Khan, owner of the Jaguars and AEW, designed the venue back in 2015. The venue holds 5,500 fans and tickets are still available for tomorrow's show.

Fight for the Fallen's "The Buy In" pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8:15pm ET on B/R Live, and will air there for free for users in North America. International fans can view the event on the FITE TV app.

Below is the current card for tomorrow along with the set construction photo:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix

Chris Jericho will have a live mic

Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

The Buy In Pre-show

Riho and Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima

The Buy In Pre-show

MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

The Buy In Pre-show

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates