TNT and AEW have announced that the weekly AEW TV show will air on Wednesday nights from 8pm until 10pm ET, beginning on Wednesday, October 2. The debut will take place two nights before SmackDown moves to FOX on Friday, October 4th.

The first AEW TV show will air from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. AEW will be announcing details on tickets this coming Monday.

You can see the AEW - TNT launch trailer above. Below is the full announcement: