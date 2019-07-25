WWE United States Champion AJ Styles recently spoke with Sporting News and said he's been trying to get reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as The Club, or now The OC, for some time now.

"I've been seeking that for a while now," Styles said. "It's just one of those things where I know how talented these guys are and the chemistry we have together. It's unbelievable. That's why we did so well in Japan because you have six guys - more than that, by the time I was out of there that enjoyed being together. We hung out. We're actually friends and to this very day we hang out. We don't have to ride with each other, but we do. We enjoy being together. You can't teach chemistry and to have us together again, man, it's awesome. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens."

AJ also said he's enjoying his recent heel turn. He said right now they are needed as heels, but that could change.

"I think change is good," Styles said. "We have to build Superstars and that's what we're trying to do. The best way to build a Superstar is you have to have good heels to do it. I think Anderson and Gallows and myself are more than capable of helping build Superstars. I'm not saying that we'll always be the bad guys, but for right now, that is what is needed."

Regarding the recent Twitter comments from Seth Rollins on WWE's critics and how WWE is the best, AJ said he understands where Rollins is coming from in speaking out against the "arm-chair quarterbacks" on social media.

"I totally understand where he's coming from," AJ said of Rollins' recent comments. "We're out there doing trying our best to entertain everyone to the best of our ability. It's not easy to do that and then you want to be arm-chair quarterbacks. Hindsight sucks. Everybody wants to do that. You can't do that.

"If they were so good at what they've done, and I know you've heard this before, if these guys who want to criticize wrestling were so good at what they do, they'd have a job in the wrestling business. But they don't. They rely on what someone else has said and whether or not they agree with that. They pick and choose what they like. You can't do that. Either you enjoy it or you don't. Regardless, you're making a show about it weekly, so something must be going right. Somebody is doing something right. We want to entertain. We want to do our best, so it's aggravating when not only do we know some things don't go the way that we like, then we have to hear it from somebody else."