As noted, this week's WWE RAW main event saw WWE United States Champion Ricochet retain his title over AJ Styles, following an angle that saw AJ win the title due to a bad call from the referee. The post-match angle saw AJ turn heel on Ricochet to officially reunite The Club with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Video from the match can be seen above.

Styles took to Twitter after RAW and warned the rest of the WWE roster that The Club is here.

"It's not in a far off country. It's not in the history books or old videos. It's here and now," Styles wrote, tagging Anderson and Gallows.

WWE is expected to announce Styles vs. Ricochet with the title on the line for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 13.

