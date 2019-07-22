We've noted how The Club's Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles have been referring to their stable as "the original" and "the only" club that matters as of late on social media.

Styles just spoke with The Wrap and revealed that they are now calling their group The OC. WWE filed to trademark this term just this past week for general wrestling and merchandise use, indicating a focus on the name.

Styles said, "We are the Official, we are the Original, we are the Only Club that matters. We are now and forever The O.C."

Styles was asked about Finn Balor possibly being brought into the group.

"I mean, we'll have to see where he stands. We're not exactly liked right now," Styles said. "Does he want to be not liked? I don't know. I don't know where it's going to stand. He will always have an invitation, but who knows if it's going to happen."

Styles also talked about his finishing moves, the Phenomenal Forearm and the Styles Clash. He ranked them as "1 and 1a" instead of naming an actual hierarchy.

"Listen, I've beaten with the Calf Crusher as well, so if you want to throw that in there," Styles said. "I like having more moves to finish people with because it's just more ideas to present. There's a chance you could be beat by [any] one of these."

"I wish there was more of this going around," Styles added. "I wish that a simple clothesline could be the finish of the match, that way you don't know when the finish is coming at all. But I'm very grateful to have more than one and more than two."