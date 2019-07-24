After Luke Gallows tweeted yesterday about how The O.C. hasn't even scratched the surface yet it caused AJ Styles to respond to a few fans. One fan did say that the talent was clearly there, but the stable name was cringeworthy.

They also wrote that WWE can't reinvent NJPW's Bullet Club, which Gallows, Styles, and Karl Anderson were all once a member. Styles noticed the comment and retweeted it with the response, "Calm Down, Robert."

He also responded, "He's Drunk," after a user quoted Tama Tonga saying that Bullet Club will always be the only club that matters.

Tonga had tweeted that earlier and after that when someone said that he should be in WWE, he said, "Nah, I'm good."

"Hold up, everyone needs to chill. #BulletClub will ALWAYS be the ONLY club that matters"- GoD pic.twitter.com/A1qSmx2Fv9 — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 24, 2019