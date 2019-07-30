- Courtesy of The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, above and below are new videos from Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, who she partnered with on Dancing With The Stars in 2017-2018. Above is video of Nikki and Artem at Variety's annual Charity Poker and Casino Night at Paramount Studios. The recent event was held to raise money for underprivileged children. Below is video of Artem acting as The Bella Twins' personal bartender as he concocts a Spicy Skinny Girl Margarita using fresh ingredients from Brie's garden.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee saw Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team in tag team action.

- As noted, Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn is now official for WWE SummerSlam after Black called on any Superstar to come fight him during a segment on tonight's SmackDown. Zayn later accepted that challenge and said he will beat Black to expose him for being all hype at SummerSlam.

Black took to Twitter after their SmackDown segments with words for Zayn.

He wrote, "Do what you think is necessary, Sami. I'll be waiting for resolve, yours and mine."

You can see Black's full tweet below: