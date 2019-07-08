Aleister Black was back working WWE live events this weekend, picking up singles wins over Elias in the Northeast.

As noted, WWE announced that Black's opponent for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will be announced on Tuesday's SmackDown episode. @Wrestlevotes noted that they were originally told it would be Black vs. Cesaro at Extreme Rules, weeks before WWE had Black challenge his mystery opponent to show up at next Sunday's pay-per-view, and it still could be Black vs. Cesaro, but it's also possible that the match was changed due to new blue brand Executive Director Eric Bischoff being hired. It should be noted that reports indicate Bischoff won't be really hands-on with the show until after Sunday's pay-per-view.

WWE tweeted a backstage video of Black addressing the mystery man while at the weekend WWE live event in Binghamton, NY.

"Who knocked on my door, who shall I see? Well, come this Tuesday we will find out who picked a fight with me," Black said.

Below is the new video of Black along with WWE's teaser for the reveal on SmackDown: