It looks like we could see Aleister Black return to the ring at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which would be his first official match for the blue brand since coming to the roster in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

Last week's SmackDown featured a mystery man knocking on Black's door to answer his call for a fight, something he's been begging for since the cryptic backstage vignettes started airing in late April. Black noted on this week's show that he answered the door but no one was there.

Black then challenged the mystery man to show up at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14 so they can finally fight.

There's no word yet on who will answer Black's call, but at one point RAW Superstar Cesaro was rumored to be the Extreme Rules opponent for Black.

Above is video from this week's segment with Black.