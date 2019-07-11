As noted, Alexa Bliss has missed recent WWE TV events due to an illness. She is still scheduled to team with Nikki Cross for the 2-on-1 Handicap Match against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Bliss is currently suffering from a "really bad" sinus infection, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Bliss' sinus infection is the reason Cross was added to the match. Meltzer noted that originally they were not going to have Cross in the match, but plans changed due to Bliss' illness.

Bliss has not commented on being out of action, but she did make this tweet with the "face with thermometer" emoji earlier this week: