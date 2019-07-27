Earlier today, Alexa Bliss showed off some new ink on her social media. One with the phrase, "stand out" and another one that said "you can."

On her Instagram Story, Bliss said the "stand out" tattoo was from her love of Disney, and Powerline, a character from A Goofy Movie (1995). Below is video of the reference from that film.

As noted, Bliss will go against WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match on this Monday's RAW.