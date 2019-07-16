- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane watching Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view together. Catanzaro reacts to her boyfriend Ricochet losing the WWE United States Title to AJ Styles.

- As noted, WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for a live RAW on September 9 and a live SmackDown on September 10. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced locally for RAW while Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been announced by the arena for SmackDown. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

- Regarding Shane McMahon hosting the Town Hall on tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE noted that Shane will allow Superstars "to air any and all complaints and grievances" during the meeting. They also teased that Superstars will be speaking out. Ali took to Twitter and indicated he has something to say.

"I'd love to let you know exactly what is on my mind," Ali wrote. You can see his tweet below: