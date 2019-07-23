WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze took to Twitter today and fired shots at Lacey Evans.

Blayze was responding to a tweet Evans made on Monday during the WWE RAW Reunion special. She wrote, "Legends = Yesterday's nasties."

Blayze wrote back, "You'll be lucky to be considered a legend... you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around. Ur hubby looked at me... gave me a complement and said 'honey maybe you could be more like Alundra ... your yesterday regurgitated garbage."

Evans has not responded directly, but she did respond to a fan who said they would like to see a staredown between the two. Evans wrote, "She wouldn't be able to handle it. Just like she couldn't handle holding the 24/7 title."

You can see their full tweets below:

