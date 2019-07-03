It looks like we could see Zelina Vega and Andrade vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on next week's RAW or SmackDown.

As seen above, WWE just released a video of Vega and Andrade addressing The Man and The Architect.

"We watched RAW this past Monday. Becky Lynch backed away from a fight with a pregnant woman. Well fear not Becky, I'm not pregnant and I'm certainly not running away from you. But you'll have plenty of time to worry about getting pregnant because you'll be at home after I'm done with you, you won't be wrestling anymore," Vega said.

Andrade then said a few words, mentioning Seth and Becky's Winners Take All Extreme Rules match against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin later this month, and issued the challenge to the WWE power couple.

Rollins and Lynch have not responded to the challenge as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.