- Above and below are the fifth and sixth YouTube vlogs from AEW backstage interviewer Alicia Atout. Atout reveals random facts about herself in the video above, and below is footage of Atout hosting and signing at the River City Wrestling Con. She chats with WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, Rosemary, and more.

- AEW's partner in China, Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, has announced another special OWE vs. AEW match for next month in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be The Dark Order's Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. El Lindaman and T-Hawk of Strong Hearts at the show on Wednesday, August 7. OWE also announced a ticket promotion for the August 7 event. Fans can use the promo code "OWEvsAEW" to get 20% off for one week only.

As noted before, OWE also announced a special OWE vs. AEW match for their event on Saturday, August 10 in Toronto, at the same venue - The Midtown Event Theatre. That match will see the SoCal Uncensored vs. Shanghai China Uncensored feud continue as Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian face Gaia Hox and Rekka in tag team action. Tickets are available at Ticketscene.ca for both shows, which will take place during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

- Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald has posted several videos of fans attending the recent AEW Fight for the Fallen event at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Varsallone said he talked with fans from Canada, Missouri, South Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Georgia, and other parts of Florida. You can see the videos below: