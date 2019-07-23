- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel posted this video of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth meeting over the "24/7" name while at the San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend.

- The USA Network has a WWE RAW replay scheduled for 5pm ET today, as the lead-in for tonight's new episode of SmackDown at 8pm ET. They could always update next week's schedule, but it looks like this is just a replay for this week's RAW Reunion special because they are back to airing episodes of Chrisley Knows Best as the lead-in for next Tuesday's SmackDown.

The RAW Reunion special also replayed last night from 11:45pm until 2:45pm ET.

- Another WWE NXT vs. WWE 205 Live "Battle of the Brands" match has been announced for tonight's episode on the WWE Network. It will be Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza vs. The Lucha House Party.

As noted, tonight's show will also feature a non-title main event with Isaiah Scott vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, plus the contract signing between Mike Kanellis and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick.