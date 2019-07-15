Below are highlights from the latest episode of Being the Elite.

* Young Bucks do the "older brother" bit again, Jerry Lynn looks on and starts to cry.

* Young Bucks checking out Daily's Place the day before the show. They mention how Tony Khan came up with the setup based off a South Park episode. They check out the TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville Jaguars), Matt says they should do a show there some day, "rent would be free!" Nick says around they could do a show with around 60,000 fans watching on.

* Sammy Guevara says hey to Brandon Cutler, who is carrying in a bag. Guevara thinks Cutler is wrestling, but Cutler says his wife makes a lot of the wrestling gear for the wrestlers and he's just delivering it. MJF is behind Cutler and starting laughing his head off, "You're such a loser, dude." Guevara tells Cutler not to listen to MJF, and that he has his cosplay and D&D to go to when wrestling doesn't work out. Cutler heads off.

* Mark Stunt is backstage, MJF walks up to him and says "Hey, little buddy, where are your parents? Are you lost?" MJF then realizes who it is, and says he literally looks like he's six. Stunt walks away, Kip Sabian, Matt Jackson, and Sonny Kiss look to have heard what MJF said.

* "The Librarian" Peter Avalon is in a library, where he apparently works out using books. Someone is laughing at a book they're reading, he shushes them. Cut to a backstage promo of Avalon and Leva Bates, Matt and Nick are also there and they mention how "The Librarians" were number one on Google trends. Nick says "It's so crazy that our storylines are so much better than the WWF." The Young Bucks head off, Avalon tosses his glasses, and apparently hates the gimmick. He says he just did this to get his foot in the door, and can barely read. Bates says she's love the gimmick and got certified as a librarian. Avalon says he's got to go talk to creative.

* Clips are shown throughout this episode of Fight for the Fallen, including the Lucha Brothers challenging The Young Bucks at All Out, Chris Jericho attacking Adam Page, and Page coming back out to the ring during Jericho's promo where the two had to be separated.

* Backstage, Jennifer Decker talks with SCU after their loss to the Lucha Brothers. Kazarian isn't happy, says he originally respected the other team, but with how the match went down that respect is gone. Daniels says they are still the best tag team in the world and plan to show the Lucha Brothers exactly that, he wants another match with them.

* Adam Page uses one of the urinals with referee Rick Knox nearby. Page goes to leave and Knox says Page's match is next and he needs to wash his hands. Page says no, and Knox starts up his ten-count, Page runs over to the sink and does it.

* Backstage, we see doctors checking out Page's cut, says he'll need stitches to close it up. Page says one of the kicks from Jericho busted him open.

* Clips are shown of The Young Bucks and Cody's entrances. Backstage after the match, Young Bucks, Cody, and Dustin are in the same room. Dustin finally says to Matt and Nick, "What the f---, guys?" Matt and Nick apologize for making fun of the brothers. Dustin and Cody offer up pizza to them. They all say "tag team wrestling." Cody wonders how come he hasn't been on Being the Elite lately, Bucks say it's to create "shoot tension." Nick wonders if they're cool, Dustin says indicates things are good.