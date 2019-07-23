We noted before that WWE had to re-write more than one segment for last night's RAW Reunion special because the talents that were to be involved were flagged by WWE medical, keeping them from doing anything physical.

Word is that one of the changes had to the with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi not getting cleared, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The original plans for The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival had Rikishi delivering a Stinkface to The Revival and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. There's no word yet on why WWE doctors wouldn't clear Rikishi, but he was unable to perform the one move.

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famers Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco were also unable to do anything really physical. This is the reason for the "phantom title change" that saw Brisco take the WWE 24/7 Title from Patterson. WWE cut to a backstage segment where Patterson was already down after the pin. As noted, Brisco would then drop the title to Kelly Kelly, but the night ended with R-Truth as champion.