WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits won't be wrestling on RAW any time soon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Plans could always change but as of this week, WWE has no plans for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to do anything on RAW past the backstage segments that they have been doing. There are currently no plans for them to make their red brand in-ring debuts.

It was also noted that wearing the NXT Tag Team Titles on RAW is considered to be a form of advertising for NXT. The idea is that if you like seeing Ford and Dawkins on RAW and want to see more of them, then NXT on the WWE Network is the place where you can see them wrestle.

Ford and Dawkins started appearing in backstage segments back on July 1, as a way to introduce new, fresh faces to the brand. It was noted then that they were not considered to be officially called up to the main roster. Their recent backstage segments have been used to promote upcoming events and storylines.

The Street Profits are scheduled to defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish at the NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" event during WWE SummerSlam weekend in August.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

