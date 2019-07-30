This week's WWE RAW from North Little Rock, Arkansas was the heaviest-Paul Heyman influenced red brand episode to date, according to F4Wonline.com.

There seems to be a good amount of positive feedback on this week's RAW episode, which also featured the Executive Director in an on-screen role that saw WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar destroy Seth Rollins.

It was speculated that Heyman came up with the Gauntlet Match, which saw Ricochet defeat Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Andrade to earn a SummerSlam shot against WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. It was reported that they wanted to really contribute to making new stars with the Gauntlet match.