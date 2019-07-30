You can expect WWE SmackDown to have a more cinematic-like feel to it when the show premieres on Fox on Friday, October 4, according to a new report by @Wrestlevotes.

The report notes that the blue brand show will seem cinematic-like, similar to some of the WWE 24 footage we've seen, due to new cameras WWE recently experimented with. WWE will reportedly film SmackDown with these new cameras when they move to Fox after recently testing out newer, much more expensive technology. WWE officials were said to be pleased with what the new cameras produced.

It was recently reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE had plans to test out new cameras for the Fox premiere. Fox officials are also looking to invite a lot of celebrities to SmackDown and give the show the feel of a major event, which is one of the reasons why the SmackDown - Fox premiere was booked for the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

As we've noted, there's talk that the Fox premiere on October 4 will feature the 20th Anniversary celebration and there are rumors on WWE trying to get The Rock to appear. The Observer report also noted that the idea is to make WWE look as major league as possible, which would then make AEW look minor league from the start. AEW will premiere their TNT show two days before on Wednesday, October 2.