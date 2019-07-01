- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Dallas in this new video.

- Speaking of tonight's RAW, those backstage at the American Airlines Center noted to PWInsider that there are no real discernible differences compared to the last few weeks of TV tapings. New Executive Director Paul Heyman is usually backstage, but there's been no word yet on how things might change with the new role. PWInsider reiterated what was reported last week, that the new ideas and direction from Heyman and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff will be implemented slowly.

- WWE posted this video looking at how Mercy The Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit and Abby The Witch were seen in the background of backstage segments during last week's RAW and SmackDown episodes. Last week's episodes did not feature any new Firefly Fun House segments, which began airing back in April. Bray Wyatt is expected to make his TV return any time now.