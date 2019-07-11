- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode with Trent Seven calling out WWE UK Champion WALTER, Ilja Dragunov vs. Ashton Smith, Candy Floss vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, Gallus vs. The Hunt and Dave Mastiff, and more.

- This week's backstage RAW segments with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits were all shot live as they aired as a way to keep their energy as vibrant as possible, according to PWInsider. Most of the weekly backstage RAW segments are pre-taped.

- As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new "Graveyard Dogs" t-shirt for The Undertaker and Roman Reigns as they prepare to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday. The t-shirt won't be in stock until July 17, three days after the match.