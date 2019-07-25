It sounds like the moods backstage at this week's WWE TV shows were better than usual.

According to a new report from @Wrestlevotes, there was said to be an overall great feeling backstage at RAW and SmackDown, almost a refreshing vibe.

It was also noted that the attitude and he demeanor of the Legends at the RAW Reunion show in Tampa was that of appreciation.

These are said to be changes from recent weeks, which can only be seen as a positive.

WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Mark Henry have both commented this week about how there was a real sense of family backstage at the RAW Reunion show.