New WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman does have more influence in tonight's RAW episode, according to F4Wonline.com, but he has had influence for some time. While Heyman has more influence than usual this week, it is not his complete show, at least as of now.

Regarding Eric Bischoff starting as the new WWE SmackDown Executive Director, it was reported that his fingerprints will likely be on things related to the blue brand after the July 14 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Bischoff will be at Tuesday's SmackDown from San Antonio, but this week's episode is not one of his shows.

We noted before that Heyman will continue his TV role as the manager for Brock Lesnar. Heyman will not be working a TV authority figure role over the red brand because there's a feeling that the authority position is played out.

It was noted that there's no confirmation on Bischoff being kept off TV in the storylines, past the word being that he was not hired as a TV performer. Bischoff could end up appearing at Tuesday's SmackDown, because he was featured in last week's e-mail blast that was sent to the arenas, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will be brought back as an authority figure in the weekly storylines.