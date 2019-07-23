WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall was reportedly asked not to get in the ring for the end of the "Toast to RAW" beer bash segment at the closing of RAW Reunion last night, according to PWInsider. There was no reason given for the request, but it's likely due to Hall's troubles from the past. There were fans tweeting about how Hall, at least at first, Alicia Fox and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels passed on the beers.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly played host at the hotel after last night's RAW Reunion special, according to PWInsider. The Nature Boy bought several rounds of drinks and several pizzas for WWE guests in a VIP area of the bar. His wife Wendy Barlow was also there.

In more news from last night's RAW Reunion special in Tampa, there were several people backstage that did not appear in segments - several WWE NXT Superstars, Maryse, Katie Forbes (WOW's Chloe Hurtz, attending with Rob Van Dam), and JoJo Offerman. JoJo and Bray Wyatt brought their young son to meet the WWE crew. There's no word yet on when JoJo might be back to ring announcing for WWE after giving birth back in late May.

Below is a photo of Forbes and RVD backstage at the Amalie Arena last night: