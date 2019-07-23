- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Miami in this new video.

- The "Miz & Mrs." sneak peek that aired on the USA Network after last night's WWE RAW Reunion special went off the air drew 1.123 million viewers and ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

As noted, the second part of the first season of the hit docuseries on The Miz and Maryse will premiere tonight on the USA Network at 10:30pm ET, after Chrisley Knows Best. It will return to its normal post-SmackDown timeslot on August 6.

- Monday's WWE SmackDown live event from the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers/Estero, Florida saw another bad crowd for the blue brand. According to a fan in attendance, the arena is usually set up for 5,000 - 8,000 fans but it was estimated that less "barely 1000 fans attended, if that" by a correspondent.

Below are a few photos from the Monday live event, including some taken just 5 minutes before the show began. That fan later noted on Twitter that the arena "filled up some, but not substantially once the show actually started." He also noted that despite the crowd being small, they were strong throughout the show.