- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, featuring Jinny vs. Xia Brookside, Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Saxon Huxley and Tyson T-Bone, Mark Andrews vs. Kassius Ohno, and more.
- This week's WWE RAW in Long Island, NY saw hometown star Zack Ryder defeat Mike Kanellis in just a few seconds. The WWE Stats page noted that Ryder now has 12 TV singles wins on RAW, but just 3 RAW TV wins in the last 5 years. He defeated Fandango in 2014, Chris Jericho in 2016, and Kanellis this week.
- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo of The Spirit Squad is back working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, as revealed in the tweet below. Mondo was released from his WWE deal back in 2008, but made a few appearances in 2016. He's also competed for ROH and OVW.
#WWEPCmoments | This week, we are welcoming former @WWE superstar @MikeMondo83 as a Guest Coach at the #WWEPC! pic.twitter.com/C0MYuAYuVr— Performance Center (@WWEPC) July 15, 2019
Absolutely thrilled to have @MikeMondo83 back at the @WWEPC with us!! ???? https://t.co/QkK4S227Ah— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 15, 2019