- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, featuring Jinny vs. Xia Brookside, Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Saxon Huxley and Tyson T-Bone, Mark Andrews vs. Kassius Ohno, and more.

- This week's WWE RAW in Long Island, NY saw hometown star Zack Ryder defeat Mike Kanellis in just a few seconds. The WWE Stats page noted that Ryder now has 12 TV singles wins on RAW, but just 3 RAW TV wins in the last 5 years. He defeated Fandango in 2014, Chris Jericho in 2016, and Kanellis this week.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo of The Spirit Squad is back working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, as revealed in the tweet below. Mondo was released from his WWE deal back in 2008, but made a few appearances in 2016. He's also competed for ROH and OVW.