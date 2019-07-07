- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, featuring Lacey Evans.

- Below is a clip from WWE 24: Batista, which will stream on the WWE Network right after tomorrow's RAW. Batista spoke about making time in his busy schedule to train for his No Holds Barred Match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Triple H would get the victory and Batista announced his retirement from wrestling the next day.

.@DaveBautista talks about his training process heading into #WrestleMania in this bonus clip from WWE 24: Batista, presented by "Stuber." Watch #WWE24 on @WWENetwork tomorrow after #Raw. pic.twitter.com/sUZJOr2iQ1 — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019

- Rusev posted a slow motion video of him leaping into the pool and pulling off a solid pele kick with the caption, "Summer vibes." In the comments, Dolph Ziggler responded, "Decent footwork. Should've caught the beer."