- In the video above is footage of the conclusion of Steve Austin's beer bash on WWE RAW Reunion. Monday's show was Austin's first appearance on RAW since RAW 25 in January of 2018.

- Stuber, starring former WWE Superstar Batista, fell to #6 at the U.S. box office in its second week with $4 million, a 51% drop from its opening weekend. It has grossed $19 million worldwide. While the movie had a $16 million budget, it still has a ways to go to break even due to marketing costs.

- Batista and his Stuber co-star, Kumail Nanjiani, took part in Sports Illustrated's "Unimportant Questions" segment, as seen below. During the segment, Batista was asked who the one person in the world he could powerbomb would be. Batista replied, "Donald Trump. Easy answer." When Nanjiani was asked the same question, Batista interjected and replied, "Donald Trump."