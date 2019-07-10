- The main event of this week's WWE 205 Live episode is receiving rave reviews from many fans on social media. The Anything Goes Match, the first of its kind for the brand, saw Oney Lorcan defeat Ariya Daivari. Above is video from the match.

- Former WWE star Duane "Gillberg" Gill turns 60 years old today while Billy Jack Haynes turns 66. Also, today would have been the 53rd birthday of former WCW Tag Team Champion Johnny Grunge and the 95th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil

- As noted, Bray Wyatt's Ramblin' Rabbit puppet was spotted in the background of a buffer segment with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on this week's SmackDown. Bayley looks to be the first WWE Superstar to publicly comment on the puppets since the sightings began about a month ago.

"Put that thing in the match too," Bayley tweeted, a reference to her 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

You can see Bayley's tweet and a shot of Ramblin' Rabbit below: