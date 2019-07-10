- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Manchester, NH, the final show before WWE Extreme Rules.

- WWE has announced that Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Co-President Michelle Wilson are set to be honored at Cynopsis' 2019 Top Women In Media ceremony on Monday, September 9 at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. The ceremony will honor the most influential women in media. Stephanie will be recognized in the Women In Sports social subcategory, while Wilson will be recognized in the Sports-Centric Brands category.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is the latest main roster Superstar to praise the cruiserweights of WWE 205 Live. She took to Twitter after last night's show and said the cruiserweights make her want to be better.

"Now that I'm on #SDLive every week, I get to watch @WWE205Live in person each night. Those guys make me want to be better. Such hard workers," Bayley wrote.

You can see her full tweet below: