SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has made it no secret that she grew up as a major wrestling fan. Bayley sat down with Kristine Leahy on FS1's Fair Game and discussed the lengths that she would go to not just meet WWE superstars, but to be in ttheir presence.

"I thought about that last night," Bayley exclaimed. "I was on a show with Matt Hardy and the Hardy Boys and Lita, I had their pictures all over my wall. There was one time when the Hardy Boys were tag champions and Lita was the Women's Champion, they had an autograph signing at the East Ridge Mall in San Jose, and I couldn't afford tickets. So I just stood on the walkway and stared at them for three hours and now I'm on a show with Matt Hardy."

Despite not meeting the Team Xtreme that day, Bayley has many opportunities to meet the superstars she loved and sometimes went through great lengths to do so.

"Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena," Bayley recalled. "There was one day I went to Popeye's Chicken in Oakland to meet Rey Mysterio, on the same day I drove to San Francisco to an optometrist place to meet John Cena. So, I met Rey and drove two hours to meet John Cena"

Now, Bayley shares the locker room with the men and women she grew up cheering on. She noted that there are times when the stars she grew up idolizing will congratulate, and revealed one particular moment that stands out in her mind.

"Jeff Hardy, we were at WrestleMania and he was congratulating Sasha and I on being tag champions," Bayley said. "I just couldn't believe one half of my favorite tag team was congratulating me on becoming a tag champion, then saying his daughter wanted to meet us, his daughter loves us. I just can't wrap my head around it. It's just beautiful."

