- This week's WWE RAW saw SmackDown Superstar Carmella quickly defeat Alexa Bliss in singles action, before losing another singles match to Nikki Cross. Despite being on WWE's main roster since the summer of 2016, these were Carmella's in-ring debuts for the red brand. Above and below are videos from her appearance on RAW:

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain his title over Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The match saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans get involved at one point with Lynch stopping chair shots and then threatening Corbin with the chair. She ended up taking the chair to Evans and then standing tall with her boyfriend for a post-match celebration to end the tapings.

As noted, this week's RAW saw Lynch and Rollins pick up a mixed tag team match win over Mike and Maria Kanellis. They will defend their titles against Corbin and Evans in a "Winners Take All Extreme Rules" match at the July 14 Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

- WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" BG James took to Twitter during this week's RAW and praised the show, referring to "Easter eggs" and talents being used. James made possible references to things like Bray Wyatt's Mercy The Buzzard appearing in the background of a segment, and names like Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Drake Maverick's wife Renee Michelle, and others getting TV time.

James, who still works behind-the-scenes with WWE NXT, wrote, "This #Raw is feeling fresh tonight. There's Easter eggs abound and talent being used all over the show, I love it [smiling face with hearts emoji] #OUDK"

