- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at The Rock's brothers in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Among the group, Roman Reigns plays "Mateo" in the film, which is set to release on August 2.

- WWE posted a gallery of Bray Wyatt transforming into "The Fiend." As noted, Wyatt will be taking on Finn Balor at this year's SummerSlam. Earlier this week at the RAW Reunion, Wyatt also showed up to attack Mick Foley and take down the WWE Hall of Famer with the mandible claw.

- Yesterday, Dana Brooke tweeted out about wanting a chance at someone like WWE RAW Women's Champion, instead of Alexa Bliss, who will face Becky Lynch on this Monday's RAW. Lynch would write back to Brooke "You've earned it."

Brooke later replied, "Thx Beckster! Would love a challenge...push me to my limits girl! I'm ready." Unfortunately for Brooke, Lynch meant something completely different, "'You've earned it' didn't mean a title shot, it meant an ass whooping for tweeting me."

